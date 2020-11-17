Hiawatha Police

11/09/20 thru 11/15/20

Monday, Nov. 9

1:25am officers responded to the 400blk Cheyenne for a domestic disturbance

8:17am officers responded to the 200blk 11st for a child in need of care

10:00am officers responded to the 300blk Utah for a theft report

10:02am officers responded to the 400blk Oregon for a theft report

10:45am officers responded to the 300blk S 1st for a child in need of care

11:17pm officers responded to the 600blk Shawnee for a theft report

4:00pm officers responded to the 700blk Pottawatomie for a burglary report

Tuesday, Nov. 10

10:14am officers responded to the 500blk S. 3rd for a theft report 

3:16pm officers responded to the 300blk S. 7th for a cruelty to Animals call

Wednesday, Nov. 11

1:17pm officers completed an outside agency assist with an electronic forensic exam

Thursday, Nov. 12

10:45pm Officers arrested Carlos Allen, 46yrs, city on an outstanding warrant Keller

Friday, Nov. 13

12:59pm officers assisted an outside agency with a digital forensic exam

Saturday, Nov. 14

12:15pm officers investigated a violation of a protection order

Sunday, Nov. 15

12:29pm officers responded to a theft report in the 700blk Utah 

7:39pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800blk Miami

10:12pm officers responded to a burglary alarm in the 1200blk Oregon

