Hiawatha Police

11/09/20 thru 11/15/20
Monday, Nov. 9
1:25am officers responded to the 400blk Cheyenne for a domestic disturbance
8:17am officers responded to the 200blk 11st for a child in need of care
10:00am officers responded to the 300blk Utah for a theft report
10:02am officers responded to the 400blk Oregon for a theft report
10:45am officers responded to the 300blk S 1st for a child in need of care
11:17pm officers responded to the 600blk Shawnee for a theft report
4:00pm officers responded to the 700blk Pottawatomie for a burglary report
Tuesday, Nov. 10
10:14am officers responded to the 500blk S. 3rd for a theft report
3:16pm officers responded to the 300blk S. 7th for a cruelty to Animals call
Wednesday, Nov. 11
1:17pm officers completed an outside agency assist with an electronic forensic exam
Thursday, Nov. 12
10:45pm Officers arrested Carlos Allen, 46yrs, city on an outstanding warrant Keller
Friday, Nov. 13
12:59pm officers assisted an outside agency with a digital forensic exam
Saturday, Nov. 14
12:15pm officers investigated a violation of a protection order
Sunday, Nov. 15
12:29pm officers responded to a theft report in the 700blk Utah
7:39pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800blk Miami
10:12pm officers responded to a burglary alarm in the 1200blk Oregon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.