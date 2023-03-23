Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Mar 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following are taken from incident reports March 12-18 and do not include paper serving, miscellaneous or follow-up reports.Sunday, March 12Break-in 700 blk Iowa 8:54 a.m.Fire alarm 700 blk Oregon 1:15 p.m.Animal call 2200 blk Linden 1:58 p.m.Scam Pemberton 2:59 p.m.Monday, March 13Animal Call S. 7th 3 p.m.Harassment 200 blk Utah 8:53 p.m.Tuesday, March 14Traffic stop 310 N. 8th 7 p.m.Traffic stop Amberwell 8:41 p.m.Traffic stop 900 blk and N. 1st 10:08 p.m.Traffic stop 1st and Longfellow 10:24 p.m.Wednesday, March 15Escort 1st and Iowa 12:40 p.m.Suicidal Amberwell 4:08 p.m.Suspicious person Hiawatha Lake 5:05 p.m.Traffic stop 1000 blk N. 1st 5:46 p.m.Animal call Amberwell 5:54 p.m.Traffic stop 900 blk N. 1st 9:12 p.m.Reckless driver Oregon 9:30 p.m.Nuisance 200 blk Miami 10:25 p.m.Underage drinking Brown State Lake 11:42 p.m.Thursday, March 16Recovered property Walmart 4:05 p.m.Recovered property 800 blk N. 6th - 5:54 p.m.Vehicle unlock El Canelo 6:55 p.m.Non-injury accident Walmart 7:11 p.m.Investigate vehicle McDonalds 1000 blk S 1st 9:14 p.m.Friday, March 17Alarm Citizens 8:17 a.m.Recovered property 700 blk Iowa 4:32 p.m.Disturbance Stars Inn 7:36 p.m.Suspicious person 1000 blk N. 1st 9:51 p.m.Saturday, March 18Alarm 1200 blk Oregon 8:57 p.m.Alarm 2200 blk Linden Rd 3:36 p.m.Traffic stop Oregon and S. 2nd 11:31 p.m More from this section CDC Report Looks at Financial Burden of Medical Care Faced by Veterans Dealing With Caregiver Stress & Burnout: A Guide Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny dies aged 59 from brain haemorrhage Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News The 95th Annual Academy Awards Hiawatha Police Easter is a celebration County Commission returns to ARPA discussion on ballfield projects New principal hired for Horton Elementary School Board discusses fuel issues, hires new staff National Vietnam War Veterans Day to be recognized locally Sheriff's Association provides bullet proof vests to county Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpring time increases possibility of tornadoes in KansasSchool Board discusses fuel issues, hires new staffBrown County SheriffSenate Republicans, Democrats plunge into weeds for rules scuffle on education funding billBrown County couple recognized as Kansas Master Farmers, Farm HomemakersThree Hawks named to All-League squadPreliminary rescheduled for Jeremy StoverRainbow announces major fiber project at County Commission meetingLibrary sponsoring author talk with White Cloud nativeFundraisers set up for couple who lost home in fire Images Videos CommentedHigher Neighborhood Walkability Tied to Lower Gestational Diabetes Risk (3) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
