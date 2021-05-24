Hiawatha Police

05/17/21 thru 05/23/21
Monday, May 17
1:39pm officers responded to the 800blk Oregon for a domestic disturbance
10:00pm officers responded to the 600blk Kansas for a domestic disturbance
Tuesday, May 18
4:20pm officers took an animal call in the 1000blk N. Oregon
Wednesday, May 19
4:30pm officers took a disorderly conduct report in the 200blk N 1st.
8:58am officers took a found property report in the 400blk Kansas
Friday, May 21
8:32am officers responded to the Crestview Park area for a criminal damage to prop
Saturday, May 22
11:12am officers took a found property report in the area of 7th and lodge
6:31pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Pottawatomie
9:32pm officers arrested Manual Flores H/M, 19yrs, city on outstanding warrants; arrested Lashaina L Simon, W/F, 23yrs, Horton on outstanding warrants
