04/20/20 thru 04/26/20
Monday, April 22
10:38a Officers recovered found property at 709 Utah.
10:41a Officers responded to a domestic battery in the 300blk S. 7th
10:45a Officers responded to a forgery in the 900blk S. 1st
Tuesday, April 21
9:05a Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1000blk Oregon St.
2:54p officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600blk Kickapoo
Wednesday, April 22
8:22a officers responded to a theft call in the 600blk Pottawatomie
3:03pm officers arrested Cheyenne Day, 18yrs. City, was arrested for Forgery and theft
Thursday, April 23
9:06a officers completed a digital forensic exam for the Brown County Sheriff through our lab
Friday, April 24
9:53a officers responded to an animal call in the 600blk Iowa
Saturday, April 25
1:55p officers responded to a criminal trespass report in the 1000blk N 1st
6:40pm officers responded to a domestic criminal trespass in the 400blk S 3rd
7:30pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600blk Ottawa
Sunday, April 26
10:25p officers responded to a criminal trespass in the 400blk N 1st
