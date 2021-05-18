Hiawatha Police

05/03/21 thru 05/09/21
Monday, May 3
10:10am officers worked a theft in the 300blk Utah
11:58am officers completed a found property case in the 400blk Oregon 5:52pm officers were called to the 400blk N 3rd for a child in need of care
7:56pm officer took a probation violation report in the 200blk Lodge RD
Tuesday, May 4
3:00am officers took a battery report in the 200blk Lodge RD.
7:56pm officers arrested Jane Nioce, 32yrs, city and Stephen Cadue, 30yrs, city on outstanding warrants
Wednesday, May 5
1:30am officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700blk Iowa
2:21pm our officers completed an outside agency assist case (digital forensic exam)
8:21pm officers took a harassment report in the 1100blk Kickapoo
8:30pm officers took an animal at large report in the 1500blk Iowa
11:05pm officers assisted with a suicidal person in the 1400blk N 1st
Thursday, May 6
8:00pm officers responded to the 400blk of Cheyenne for a criminal damage to property
8:20pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance and a criminal damage in the DOM CD 100 blk Navajo
Friday, May 7
8:44am officers responded to the 100blk E. Lodge Rd. for a domestic disturbance
9:24am officers assisted in a search for a mentally ill person
2:38pm officers arrested Lance Pollard, 30yrs, Horton, KS for an outstanding warrant
9:25am officers arrested Trevor L Jimeson, 26yrs, city, for driving on a suspended
Saturday, May 8
11:41am officers responded to the area of 1st and Hiawatha for a domestic disturbance
1:16pm officers arrested Roger Duckett, 25yrs, Leona, KS on an outstanding warrant
Sunday, May 9
11:59am officers responded to the 700blk Hopi Dr. for a counterfeit money report
Monday, May 10
8:00am officers took a criminal damage to property reporting the 400blk Cheyenne 12:00am officers took a theft report in the 70blk Oregon
7:26am officers responded to assist with a mental subject in the 300blk Utah
Tuesday, May 11
12:00am officers responded to a criminal trespass in the 200blk Lodge Rd.
10:10am officers responded to the 400blk Oregon for a non-injury accident
12:10pm officers recovered stolen property in the 500blk Kansas ave.
1:34pm officers took a theft report in the 2000blk Oregon
3:18pm officers took a lost property report in the 200blk Lodge Rd
Wednesday, May 12
10:00pm officers took a theft report in the 400blk Kansas Ave
9:08am officers responded to the 300blk 1st for a child in need of care
10:33am officers took a found property report in the 300blk Utah
11:15am officers worked a courtesy accident report in the 800blk Morrill ave.
Thursday, May 13
4:50pm officers completed a found property report in the 800blk N 4th
Friday, May 14
9:50pm officers assisted with a child in need of care in the 600blk Miami
8:43pm officers took a possible possession of illegal narcotics report in the 100blk Miami
Saturday, May 15
7:50pm officers arrested Andrew Kreek, 19yrs, city for driving on suspended license
Sunday, May 16
8:21pm officers to a false alarm call in the 300blk Utah
