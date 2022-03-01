Hiawatha Police

02/21/2022-02/27/2022

Monday, Feb. 21

801 N. 4th St Patricia A. McKinney-Arrested Horton Municipal Warrant

Tuesday, Feb. 22

606 Ottawa St Report of a non-injury accident

107 S. 5th St Officer took report of a verbal domestic no charges

Wednesday, Feb. 23

603 Miami St. Officer took report of harassment

1113 Oregon St Took report of non-injury accident

Thursday, Feb. 24

107 S. 5th St Report of a verbal domestic no charges

701 Hopi Drive Report of criminal trespass

200 S. Second St. Report of a non injury accident

Friday, Feb. 25

404 N. 8th Street Report taken for battery

701 Hopi Drive Report taken for violation of a protection order

Sunday, Feb. 27

1003 S. 7th St Jose Daniel Valencia arrested for no driver’s license

