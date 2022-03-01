Hiawatha Police

02/21/2022-02/27/2022
Monday, Feb. 21
801 N. 4th St Patricia A. McKinney-Arrested Horton Municipal Warrant
Tuesday, Feb. 22
606 Ottawa St Report of a non-injury accident
107 S. 5th St Officer took report of a verbal domestic no charges
Wednesday, Feb. 23
603 Miami St. Officer took report of harassment
1113 Oregon St Took report of non-injury accident
Thursday, Feb. 24
107 S. 5th St Report of a verbal domestic no charges
701 Hopi Drive Report of criminal trespass
200 S. Second St. Report of a non injury accident
Friday, Feb. 25
404 N. 8th Street Report taken for battery
701 Hopi Drive Report taken for violation of a protection order
Sunday, Feb. 27
1003 S. 7th St Jose Daniel Valencia arrested for no driver’s license
