Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Feb 23, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following police reports are taken from the incident logs Feb. 12-18:Sunday, Feb. 12Disturbance at Amberwell 1:09 a.m.Domestic disturbance 400 block S. 3rd, 10:39 a.m.Animal call 200 block Cherokee 2:13 p.m.Railroad blocked by John Deere 6:16 p.m.Monday, Feb. 13Fraud/forgery GNBank 10:47 a.m.Juvenile call at Annex 12:16 p.m.Medical emergency 700 block Iowa 1:43 p.m.Transport Osawatomie State Hospital 5:17 p.m.Disturbance Plaza Apts. 7:27 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 14Animal call Humane Society 7:18 a.m.Alarm Heartland Clinic 300 block Utah 8:51 a.m.Traffic stop First and Mohawk 3:44 p.m.Disturbance 800 block N. 4th 6:17 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 15Traffic stop 1st and E. Sioux 10:02 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 16Non-injury accident 3rd and Delawre 12:05 p.m.Friday, Feb. 17Harassment 100 block Lodge 12:01 a.m.Disturbance Kanza Mental Health 8:18 a.m.Traffic stop 7th and Iowa 1:49 p.m.Traffic stop 4th and Oregon 3:20 p.m.Traffic stop 7th and Oregon 3:25 p.m.Traffic stop 3rd and Oregon 3:36 p.m.Traffic stop 3rd and Oregon 3:49 p.m.Traffic stop S. 9th and Oregon 10:36 p.m.Traffic stop 900 block N. First 11:20 p.m.Scam 600 block Miami 11:35 p.m.Traffic stop 3rd and Kickapoo 2:27 a.m.Saturday, Feb. 18Traffic stop 3rd and Oregon 10:50 a.m.Traffic stop 3rd and Oregon 10:56 a.m.Escort Chapel Oaks 11:33 a.m.Traffic stop 3rd and Oregon 1:22 p.m.Traffic stop 1st and Oregon 3:13 p.m.Traffic stop 3rd and Oregon 3:37 p.m.Traffic stop Hiawatha Ave. and N. 1st 5:48 p.m.Traffic stop Casey’s South 10:14 p.m.Traffic stop Casey’s North 11:05 p.m. More from this section Pink wept as she promised daughter she would quit music Cutting Down on Social Media Brings Quick Boost to Teens' Self-Image AHA News: Active, Healthy, Pregnant … And In Need of a New Aortic Valve Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Community Happenings Junior Hawks wrap season against Riverside Scottie track competes at Washburn Horton Drama Club presents talent show Scotties Split home contests KCKCC HCC announces fall honors Hiawatha Police Hiawatha Municipal Court Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesConservation District announces annual Banker AwardsUpcoming regulations will see City reaching out to homeownersMama June marries again with all the family presentProposal to lower NM voting age blocked by Democratic committee chairHCVB names Hiawatha Creamery as Business of YearExtension office takes over direction of Hiawatha Farmers MarketBailey, Debra L. 1969-2023Robinson Lions Club's announces 55th MelodramaBlack History month exhibit set for Feb. 25 at Hiawatha churchBrown County Sheriff Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedIn 30-Year Study, Head Injury Doubled Long-Term Death Risk (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.