04/06/20 thru 04/12/20
Monday, April 6
4:32pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Saturday, April 11
10:16am officers responded to a battery call in the 200blk Miami
Sunday, April 12
7:30pm officers took a battery report in the 400blk Oregon
