The following are taken from the Hiawatha Police Department media incident logs from April 30-May 13.
Sunday, April 30
Suspicious person/activity S 8th and Iowa 2:40 a.m.
Disturbance 700 blk Oregon 3:26 a.m.
Nuisance 700 blk Hiawatha Ave. 4:06 a.m.
Disturbance 700 blk Oregon 5:16 a.m.
Disturbance 700 blk Oregon 6:22 a.m.
Vehicle unlock 800 blk Delaware 7:41 p.m.
Domestic disturbance 100 blk Oregon 9:57 p.m.
Monday, May 1
Theft 900 blk S. 1st 12:34 a.m.
Animal call Utah and S. 7th 12:23 p.m.
Community policing Elementary 1:47 p.m.
Trespassing 400 blk Oregon 4:34 p.m.
Traffic stop 66 blk Oregon 5:50 p.m.
Nuisance 900 blk S. 3rd
Suspicious person/activity Hwy 36 and 353 7:32 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Suspicious person/activity 1100 blk Utah 5:44 a.m.
Non-injury accident 100 blk N. 4th 8:57 a.m.
Non-injury accident Iowa and 3rd 10:04 a.m.
Child in Need of Care 400 blk S. 5th 11:25 a.m.
Protection order violation 700 blk Hiawatha 4:40 p.m.
Road blocked Amberwell Hiawatha 300 blk Utah St. 5:42 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Domestic Disturbance 600 blk N. 4th 11:31 a.m.
Lost property 400 blk Oregon 3:05 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Vehicle unlock 200 blk Kansas 8:14 a.m.
Nuisance 600 blk Kickapoo 10:56 a.m.
Criminal threat 300 blk Morrill 11:38 a.m.
Suspicious person/activity 200 blk E. Miami 12:23 p.m.
Burglary 700 blk Iowa 3:04 p.m.
Theft 300 blk E. Iowa 10:17 p.m.
Friday, May 5
Traffic stop 2000 blk W. Iowa 5:48 p.m.
Animal call 1st and Kickapoo 8:10 a.m.
Animal call 10:18 a.m.
Vehicle unlock 400 blk Shawnee 4:35 p.m.
Traffic stop Oregon St. and Apacha Ave 5:01 p.m.
Traffic stop 1800 blk Oregon 5:10 p.m.
Traffic stop 1200 blk Iowa 5:14 p.m.
Trespassing 200 blk Lodge 5:48 p.m.
Welfare check Walmart 7:01 p.m.
Weapons/shots fired 400 blk Pawnee 7:24 p.m.
Traffic stop 400 blk N 1st 9:25 p.m.
Traffic stop Sioux and S First 9:40 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Suspicious person/activity 700 blk Pott 1:51 a.m.
Theft 500 blk Oregon 2:28 a.m.
Welfare check 200 blk E. Miami 4:11 a.m.
Non-injury accident 2100 blk Apache 11:04 a.m.
Vehicle unlock 1400 blk N 1st 11:45 a.m.
Suspicious person 400 blk N. 1st 2:19 p.m.
Reckless driver Iowa and N 1st 3:37 p.m.
Vehicle unlock 700 blk Hopi 3:54 p.m.
Reckless driver Iowa Dr and N. 1st 4:56 p.m.
Motorist assist 800 blk N. 1st 5:02 p.m.
Traffic stop Utah and S Third 5:28 p.m.
Traffic stop Oregon and N. 7th 5:55 p.m.
Agency assist 7:17 p.m.
Reckless driver 36 and Racoon 9:28 p.m.
Community Policing HHS 10:51 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
Mental 300 blk Utah 1:24 a.m.
Medical emergency 900 blk S 3rd 5:40 p.m.
Domestic disturbance 600 blk N. 4th 5:50 p.m.
Reckless driver S 2nd and Utah 7:19 p.m.
Motorist assist 1000 blk S 1st 10:05 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Domestic disturbance 900 blk Miami 2:34 a.m.
Alarm Cenex 5:58 a.m.
Motorist asisst 800 blk N. 4th 12:15 p.m.
Motorist assist Cheyenne and N. 4th 3:57 p.m.
Road blocked Amberwell 4:14 p.m.
Property recovered 700 blk Hopi 4:32 p.m.
Traffic stop 1800 and Oregon 5:19 p.m.
Non-injury accident 700 blk Hopi 6:26 p.m.
Animal call 200 blk S 7th 7:06 p.m.
Fraud/forgery 2100 blk Apache 7:30 p.m.
Traffic stop Oregon and Apache 7:44 p.m.
Traffic stop N 1st and 240th 7:57 p.m.
Animal call 800 blk Miami 10:09 p.m.
Traffic stop 1000 and S 1st 10:34 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9
Animal call Skate Park 7:25 a.m.
Agency assist 400 blk Oregon 8:04 a.m.
Escort 200 blk S 6th 11:34 a.m.
Recovered Property 400 blk N. 1st 4:42 p.m.
Juvenile call 100 blk E Lodge 7:36 p.m.
Suspicious person/activity Starr Park 9:25 p.m.
Animal call 200 blk Kickapoo 5:13 p.m.
Thursday, May 11
Nuisance 800 blk Miami 2:10 a.m.
Agency assist 700 blk Utah 2:42 a.m.
Agency assist 700 blk Utah 5:23 p.m.
Non-injury accident 400 blk N 1st 11:48 a.m.
Vehicle unlock Skate Park 4:31 p.m.
Pedestrian 73 and 220th Rd 5:10 p.m.
Domestic disturbance 700 blk Iowa 7:47
Vehicle unlock N. 6th 8:26 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Fraud/forgery GNBank 9:17 a.m.
911 misdial 2200 Blk Iowa 9:55 a.m.
Trespassing 500 blk S 7th 4:38 p.m.
Lost property 600 blk N 4th 5:57 p.m.
Search warrant 100 blk S 12th 11:08 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Domestic disturbance 200 blk E Miami 2:00 a.m.
Alarm Country Club 7:18 a.m.
Traffic stop O'Reilly's 900 blk S 1st 8:43 a.m.
Jail Assist Sheriff's Office 10:26 a.m.
Vehicle unlock 2100 blk Oregon 11:49 a.m.
Vehicle unlock 600 blk Iowa 12:09 p.m.
Juvenile runaway 400 blk Kansas 12:27 p.m.
Vehicle unlock 200 blk S 7th 2:37 p.m.
Domestic disturbance 500 blk Hatfield 5:10 p.m.
Traffic stop 100 blk S 6th 5:43 p.m.
Pedestrian 400 blk N 1st 9:02 p.m.
Suspicious person/activity 200 blk S 7th 10:20 p.m.
Motorist assist S 1st and 36 Hwy 10:49 p.m.
Traffic stop 73 and 230th Rd 11:02 p.m.
