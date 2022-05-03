Hiawatha Police

04/25/2022-05/01/2022
Monday, April 25
701 N 7th Street Subject in need of services, check into HCH
120 E Lodge Rd. Runaway Juvenile *SAME
910 Shawnee Verbal Domestic Dispute
120 E Lodge Rd Runaway Juvenile *SAME
100 Oregon St Traffic Stop No Proof of Insurance
305 Miami St Burglary
120 E. Lodge Rd Runaway Juvenile *SAME
Friday, April 29
810 Miami Noise Complaint Barking Dogs Citation Issued
413 Oregon St Outside Agency Assist Criminal Investigation
1200 Oregon St Traffic Stop No Proof of Insurance
110 S. 12th St Criminal Threat
Saturday, April 30
1102 Kickapoo Vehicle Unlock
1115 Oregon St Theft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.