Hiawatha Police

04/25/2022-05/01/2022

Monday, April 25

701 N 7th Street Subject in need of services, check into HCH

120 E Lodge Rd. Runaway Juvenile *SAME

910 Shawnee Verbal Domestic Dispute

120 E Lodge Rd Runaway Juvenile *SAME

100 Oregon St Traffic Stop No Proof of Insurance

305 Miami St Burglary

120 E. Lodge Rd Runaway Juvenile *SAME

Friday, April 29

810 Miami Noise Complaint Barking Dogs Citation Issued

413 Oregon St Outside Agency Assist Criminal Investigation

1200 Oregon St Traffic Stop No Proof of Insurance

110 S. 12th St Criminal Threat

Saturday, April 30

1102 Kickapoo Vehicle Unlock

1115 Oregon St Theft

