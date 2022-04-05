Hiawatha Police

03/28/2022-04/03/2022
3/28/22 701 Hopi Dr. Fraud Forgery report.
3/28/22 413 Oregon Outside agency assist investigation.
3/28/22 307 S. Morrill Crimininal Threat
3/28/22 115 Utah Street Injured Animal Call
3/28/22 406 S. 1st Street Theft report Jared Ryan Schulenberg cited for theft
3/29/22 701 Hopi Dr. Criminal Threat reported.
3/29/22 706 Hiawatha Sondra Renee Selle cited driving while suspended
3/29/22 600 Miami St. Todd Anthony Cain arrested Hiawatha Municipal Warrant
3/29/22 S. 11th St. Recovered property report
3/30/22 107 Osage Unlicensed Solicitor report
3/31/22 709 Utah Street Violation of a Protection Order
3/31/22 801 N. 4th St. Verbal dispute reported
3/31/22 301 S. 1st St. Assault/Battery reported at this location.
3/31/22 701 Hopi Dr. Report of criminal trespass
3/31/22 701 Hopi Dr. Theft report
3/31/22 701 Hopi Dr. Theft Report
4/01/22 701 Hopi Dr. Non Injury Accident
4/02/22 608 Pottawatomie Dog at large reported
4/03/22 507 Miami St. Verbal dispute report taken.
4/03/22 8 Aztec Court Non Injury Accident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.