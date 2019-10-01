09/23/19 thru 09/29/19
Monday, Sept. 23
4:35pm - officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
12:42pm - officers took a forgery report in the 1200blk Oregon
10:19am - officers took a lost property report in the 500blk Iowa
Friday, Sept. 27
8:59pm - officers took a harassment report in the 200blk S 4th
Saturday, Sept. 28
1:12am - officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100blk Utah
Sunday, Sept. 29
04:41am - officers arrested Carly Hedrick, 36yrs, on suspicion of DUI
