05/4/20 thru 05/10/20
Monday, May 4
1:41p officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700blk Iowa
Tuesday, May 5
9:31a officers responded to the 300blk Utah for a child in need of care
8:15a officers responded to the 700blk of Iowa for a domestic disturbance
Wednesday, May 6
11:11am officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 200blk Iowa.
Thursday, May 7
11:55am officers arrested MiaRae Tipton, 20yrs, city was arrested for Interference with LEO
Friday, May 8
12:11pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance with criminal damage in the 500blk S 7th
12:41pm officers responded to a forgery in the 200blk Miami
Sunday, May 10
11:27am officers responded to the 300blk N 6th for an animal bite report
