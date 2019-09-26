09/16/19 through 09/22/19
Monday, Sept. 16
2:10pm — officers responded to the 900blk S. Morrill for a child in need of care
6:30pm — officers completed an outside agency assist in the 300blk Kickapoo
6:07pm — officers took a theft report in the 600blk of Oregon St.
8:04pm — officers responded to the 400blk N 3rd for an out of control juvenile
Tuesday, Sept. 17
1:03pm — officer worked a non-injury accident in the area of 2nd and Delaware -
Wednesday, Sept. 18
9:51am — officers took a trespass report in the 300blk Shawnee
6:08pm — officers worked a non-injury accident in the area of 1st and Iowa.
Thursday, Sept. 19
9:46am officers were called to the 300blk. Shawnee for a forgery
10:36am — officers responded to the 1000 S. 1st for a criminal trespass report
Friday, Sept. 20
4:03pm — officers responded to the 900blk S 2nd for a suicidal person
7:18am — officers responded to the 200blk S. 4th for a criminal damage property report
Saturday, Sept. 21
2:56pm — officers arrested Alicia Ramirez, 30yrs, City, for outstanding warrant
Sunday, Sept. 22
5:26pm — officers responded ot the 700blk Iowa for a domestic disturbance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.