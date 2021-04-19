Hiawatha Police

04/12/21 thru 04/16/21

Monday, April 12

1:12pm officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 400blk S. 4th

11:00am officer took a theft call in the 500blk Iowa

Wednesday, April 14

2:17pm officers responded the 200blk Lodge RD for a domestic disturbance

4:00pm officers responded to 1000blk S. 1st for a minor injury accident

Friday, April 16

2:46pm officers responded to a child in need of care in the 300blk Morrill

7:02pm officers responded to a non-injury accident the 200blk. N 8th

8:41pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Oregon

Saturday, April 17

2:02pm officers took a theft report in the 1115blk Oregon

Sunday, April 20

10:32pm officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 200blk Delaware

