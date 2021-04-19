Hiawatha Police

04/12/21 thru 04/16/21
Monday, April 12
1:12pm officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 400blk S. 4th
11:00am officer took a theft call in the 500blk Iowa
Wednesday, April 14
2:17pm officers responded the 200blk Lodge RD for a domestic disturbance
4:00pm officers responded to 1000blk S. 1st for a minor injury accident
Friday, April 16
2:46pm officers responded to a child in need of care in the 300blk Morrill
7:02pm officers responded to a non-injury accident the 200blk. N 8th
8:41pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Oregon
Saturday, April 17
2:02pm officers took a theft report in the 1115blk Oregon
Sunday, April 20
10:32pm officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 200blk Delaware
