Monday, Feb. 17

12:59pm officers worked a domestic disturbance in the 400blk N 9th

2:23pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the 500blk Iroquois

Wednesday, Feb. 19

5:01pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 200blk Iowa

Thursday, Feb. 20

8:05am officers worked a non-injury accident in the 100blk Shawnee

Friday, Feb. 21

1:52pm officers tool a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.

2:15pm officers took a theft report in the 400blk Oregon

10:30pmofficers worked a domestic disturbance in the 800blk N. 4th

Saturday, Feb. 22

3:04pm officers arrested Zach Brown, 37yrs, City on a warrant

