Monday, Feb. 17
12:59pm officers worked a domestic disturbance in the 400blk N 9th
2:23pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the 500blk Iroquois
Wednesday, Feb. 19
5:01pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 200blk Iowa
Thursday, Feb. 20
8:05am officers worked a non-injury accident in the 100blk Shawnee
Friday, Feb. 21
1:52pm officers tool a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
2:15pm officers took a theft report in the 400blk Oregon
10:30pmofficers worked a domestic disturbance in the 800blk N. 4th
Saturday, Feb. 22
3:04pm officers arrested Zach Brown, 37yrs, City on a warrant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.