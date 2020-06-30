06/22/20 thru 06/28/20

Monday, June 22

5:42pm officers took a theft report in the 400blk N Oregon St Winters

Tuesday, June 23

9:06am officers arrested Dylon Barrett, m, 30yes, of Oneida, KS on outstanding warrants 

10:46pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800blk N 4th 

Wednesday, June 24

Officers were dispatched to the 200blk Miami for a theft report

Officers took a theft report in the 700blk Cherokee 

Thursday, June 25

4:52am officers responded to the 700blk Pottawatomie for a domestic disturbance 

8:20am officers took an animal bite report in the 500blk Pottawatomie 

Friday, June 26

2:33pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 700blk Hopi 

3:04pm officers took a theft report in the 500blk. Hopi Dr. 

4:10pm officers took a theft report in the 500blk Hopi Dr. 

5:51pm officers responded to the 500blk Hopi Dr for a theft report  6pm officers responded to the 500blk Hopi Dr for a theft report 

Saturday, June 27

2:34am officers responded to a child in need of care in the 1100blk of Oregon Jeffery

