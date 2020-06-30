06/22/20 thru 06/28/20
Monday, June 22
5:42pm officers took a theft report in the 400blk N Oregon St Winters
Tuesday, June 23
9:06am officers arrested Dylon Barrett, m, 30yes, of Oneida, KS on outstanding warrants
10:46pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800blk N 4th
Wednesday, June 24
Officers were dispatched to the 200blk Miami for a theft report
Officers took a theft report in the 700blk Cherokee
Thursday, June 25
4:52am officers responded to the 700blk Pottawatomie for a domestic disturbance
8:20am officers took an animal bite report in the 500blk Pottawatomie
Friday, June 26
2:33pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 700blk Hopi
3:04pm officers took a theft report in the 500blk. Hopi Dr.
4:10pm officers took a theft report in the 500blk Hopi Dr.
5:51pm officers responded to the 500blk Hopi Dr for a theft report 6pm officers responded to the 500blk Hopi Dr for a theft report
Saturday, June 27
2:34am officers responded to a child in need of care in the 1100blk of Oregon Jeffery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.