01/27/20 thru 02/02/20
Monday, Jan. 27
11:28am officers worked a non-injury accident in the 300blk Utah
10:58pm officers worked a domestic disturbance in the 1400blk N 1st
Tuesday, Jan. 28
7:38am officers arrested Brent Rezabek, 35yrs, Oneida, KS on an outstanding Arrest Warrant
9:05am officers worked a disorderly conduct in the 300blk S 1st. (juvenile)
9:53am officers responded to the 1400blk N 1st for a burglary report
3:35pm officers responded to a theft in the 100blk Oregon
Wednesday, Jan. 29
3:35pm officers responded to a theft in the 900blk S 1st
11:29a officers responded to the 600blk Redhawk for a child in need of care
5:24pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800blk N 4th Shoemaker
Thursday, Jan. 30
10:36am officers responded to a non-injury accident at 1st and Oregon
11:27am officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 800blk Delaware
Friday, Jan. 31
9:22am officers arrested Prince Shaw, 32yrs, City on an outstanding warrant
7:17pm officers arrested Christian Lehl, 21yrs, city, on a outstanding warrant
Saturday, Feb. 1
6:pm officers responded to 521 Kansas for a child in need of care.
