Hiawatha Police Joey May Author email Jan 10, 2023

01/02/2023 - 01/08/2023

Monday, Jan. 2
700 Miami Juvenile Call
715 ½ Oregon Welfare Check
117 N 7th Vehicle Unlock
114 N 12th Civil Call
404 S 1st St Animal Call
610 S 1st St Fire Alarm
310 S 7th St Disturbance

Tuesday, Jan. 3
406 S 1st St Animal call
1111 Oregon Suspicious Person
402 Miami Animal Call
Hopi Iowa Traffic Stop
701 Hopi Animal Call
300 n 2nd St Traffic Stop
413 Oregon Scam Report
1000 Oregon Disturbance

Wednesday, Jan. 4
915 S 1st St Vehicle Unlock
120 E Lodge Fire Alarm
1400 N 1St St Traffic Stop
314 Kickapoo Reckless Driver
601 Oregon Civil Stand by
505 Navajo Noise Complaint

Thursday, Jan. 5
1400 N 1st St Medical Assist
406 S 1st St Follow Up
714 Iowa Warrant Service
719 Oregon Suspicious Person
709 Utah Warrant Service
1400 N 1st St Civil Stand by
208 N 1st St Warrant Check
701 Hopi Theft
1400 N 1st St Welfare Check
510 Delaware Welfare Check
2nd Oregon Traffic Stop
410 8th St Suicidal Report
8th Utah Traffic Stop
1st Utah Traffic Stop

Friday, Jan. 6
413 Oregon Assist Other Agency
1st Hiawatha Ave Traffic Stop
1st Delaware Traffic Stop
7th Oregon Traffic Stop
4th Oregon Traffic Stop
600 Red Hawk Community Police
2nd Oregon Traffic Stop
1st Iowa Traffic Stop
8th Oregon Suspicious Person

Saturday, Jan. 7
206 E Miami Medical Assist
111 Shawnee Suspicious Person
8th Iowa Traffic Stop
1001 S 1st St Traffic Stop
415 Cheyenne Welfare Check
701 Hopi Animal Call
1400 N 1st St Welfare Check
2nd Pottawatomie Suspicious Person
415 Cheyenne Child Need Care
700 Oregon Motorist Assist
207 Lodge Warrant Check

Sunday, Jan. 8
722 Oregon Medical Assist
114 N 12th Theft Report
400 N 4th Traffic Stop
