Hiawatha Police

08/02/21 thru 08/08/21
Monday, Aug. 2
Officers were dispatched to the 500blk N 8th for a criminal damage to property report
Officers were dispatched to a theft in the 400blk Oregon
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Officers took a report of agg assault in the 500blk Navajo
Officers took a theft report on Aztec Ct.
Officers took a theft in the 800blk S. 1st.
Officers took a theft report in the 100blk Utah
Officers arrested Naomi Drury, 28yrs, city on an outstanding warrant
Officers took a battery report in the 400blk Iowa
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Officers responded to a child in need of care in the 400blk N 3rd
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400blk Oregon
Officers responded to a theft call in the 200blk Hiawatha
Friday, Aug. 6
6:20am officers responded to an unattended death in the 900blk S. 6th
7:30pm officers arrested Chelsea Porter, 32yrs, on drug charges
Saturday, Aug. 7
5:13pm officers took a criminal damage to property in the 1400blk N 1st
11:39am officers took a theft report in the 700bl Hopi drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.