Hiawatha Police

The following were taken from the media incident log from 4/16 to 4/29 and do not include follow-ups, misc. or warrants/serving papers.
Sunday, April 16
Building check 600 blk Pott 1:19 p.m.
Theft Hiawatha 2:59 p.m.
Motorist assist 36 & 12th 5:26 p.m.
Suspicious person 700 blk Oregon 8:43 p.m.
Monday, April 17
Medical emergency 200 blk Cheyenne 4:59 p.m.
Recovered property 800 blk Oregon 7:35 p.m.
Traffic stop 6th & Iowa 8:01 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Suspicious person 1300 Oregon 8:31 a.m.
Protection order violation 700 Utah 12:47 p.m.
Traffic stop 1900 blk Iowa 5:06 p.m.
Traffic stop 5:23 p.m. 12th & Oregon
Theft 1100 blk Oregon 5:52 p.m.
Reckless Driver Kestrel 6:30 p.m.
Animal call 600 blk N. 4th 7:32 p.m.
Juvenile call 6th and Pott 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Suspicious person 700 blk Pott 12:36 a.m.
Escort Chapel Oaks 10:53 a.m.
Motorist assist 11th and Miami 11:28 a.m.
Civil case 400 blk S. 3rd 11:57 a.m.
Non-injury accident 400 blk Oregon 2:30 p.m.
Traffic stop 1st and Sioux 3:30 p.m.
Traffic stop Oregon and Industrial 7:57 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Suspicious person 900 blk S. 1st 11:01 a.m.
Friday, April 21
Disturbance 800 blk Miami 11:18 a.m.
Vehicle unlock 700 blk Hopi 11:34 p.m.
Harassment 11:43 a.m. 900 blk Sequoya
Theft 1200 Blk Oregon 1:22 p.m.
Escort Chapel Oaks 2:21 p.m.
Damage to property 700 blk Iowa 3:23 p.m.
Traffic stop Kickapoo and S. First 5:16 p.m.
Traffic stop N. 12th and Delaware 5:49 p.m.
Vehicle unlock 7:06 p.m.
Traffic stop 1000 blk N. 4th 7:38 p.m.
Fire response S 8th and Iowa 9:50 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Vehicle unlock 700 blk Oregon 10:01 a.m.
Vehicle unlock 1100 blk Wentley 10:19 a.m.
Medical emergency 400 blk Mohave 2:33 p.m.
Traffic stop S 1st and Delaware 6:30 p.m.
Traffic stop Miami and N. 1st 9:01 p.m.
Vehicle unlock 1100 blk Kickapoo 9:31 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Suspicious person Pott and S 8th 1:16 a.m.
Traffic stop Cheyenne and N. 1st 4:39 p.m.
Animal call 400 blk Navajo 5:43 p.m.
Domestic disturbance 500 blk Shawnee
Juvenile call S 8th and Iowa 7:17 p.m.
Animal call 200 blk S 7th 9:36 p.m.
Monday, April 24
Child in Need of Care 200 blk E. Lodge 10:23 a.m.
Animal call 800 blk S 7th 11:32 a.m.
Traffic stop E Miami and Comanche 8:36 p.m.
Welfare check 700 blk Iowa 9:00 p.m.
Welfare check 500 S. 3rd 9:05 p.m.
Disturbance 200 blk E. Miami 10:37 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Animal call Oregon and 9th 7:14 a.m.
Traffic stop Hopi and Iowa 5:21 p.m.
Welfare check 700 blk Hiawatha 8:52 p.m.
Vehicle unlock 700 blk Hiawatha 8:52 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Theft 400 blk Kansas 3:42 p.m.
Welfare check 400 blk Iowa 4:03 p.m.
Vehicle unlock 5:19 p.m.
Animal call 700 Hopi 5:41 p.m.
Animal call 500 blk Oregon 6:10 p.m.
Non-injury accident 100 blk E Lodge 6:46 p.m.
Welfare check 500 blk S 3rd 7:53 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
Juvenile call 300 blk Morrill 8:49 a.m.
Traffic stop 73 Hwy and Hatfield 9:58 p.m.
Recovered property 9th and Oregon 11:47 a.m.
Animal call S 7th and Iowa 5:34 p.m.
Agency assist 900 blk S 2nd
Theft 100 blk S 12th 9:21 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Transport Cottonwood Springs Olathe 10:27 a.m.
Animal call 400 blk N 3rd 2:23 p.m.
Animal call 2nd and Shawnee 3:45 p.m.
Traffic stop 700 blk Iowa 5:14 p.m.
Harassment 700 blk Utah 11:22 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Suspicious person N 8th and Cherokee 2:38 a.m.
Escort Mt Hope Cemetery 11:02 a.m.
Domestic disturbance 70 blk Oregon 11:10 a.m.
Medical emergency 300 blk Hiawatha 2:55 p.m.
Weapons/shots fired 300 blk Morrill 7:00 p.m.
Traffic stop 500 blk Iowa 9:39 p.m.
Motorist assist 200 blk Oregon 10:04 p.m.
Traffic stop 600 blk Oregon 10:16 p.m.
Trespassing 700 blk Oregon 11:54 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.