Hiawatha Police Joey May Aug 15, 2023 08/6/2023-08/12/2023080623 307 S 7th Suspicious Person080623 405 Iowa Medical Call080623 4th Iowa Traffic Stop080623 500 Oregon Traffic Stop080723 700 N 6th Non-Injury Accident080723 8th Oregon Traffic Stop080823 3rd Kickapoo Animal Call080823 7th Iowa Welfare Check080823 6th Kansas Animal Call080823 1st Iowa Welfare Check080823 600 Iowa Traffic Stop080923 1310 Oregon Damage080923 201 E Iowa Animal Call081023 600 Miami Vehicle Unlock081023 307 Morrill Ave Building Check081023 1400 N 1st St Domestic Disturbance081123 606 N 1st St Traffic Stop081123 Iowa Industrial Traffic Stop081123 Iowa Hopi Motorist Assist081223 206 E Miami Fire Assist081223 536 Kansas 911 Misdial081223 606 Cheyenne Follow Up081223 714 Iowa Medical Assist
