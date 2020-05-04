04/27/20 thru 05/03/20

Monday, April 27

12:27a officers responded to a criminal damage in the 600blk Ottawa 

6p officers responded to a theft report in the 70Blk Iowa  

Tuesday, April 28

12:40am officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 600blk Ottawa 

Wednesday, April 29

7:42a officers responded to a domestic battery in the 700blk Iowa 

8:17a officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 400blk S 1st. 

Thursday, April 30

4:15p officers took a theft report in the 800blk Kickapoo

Friday, May 1

11:24p officers responded to the Hiawatha Cemetery on a report of a power pole on fire. It was believed that the pole was old and just gave away and fell 

Saturday, May 2

6p officers responded to a theft call in the 700blk Shawnee 

