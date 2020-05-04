04/27/20 thru 05/03/20
Monday, April 27
12:27a officers responded to a criminal damage in the 600blk Ottawa
6p officers responded to a theft report in the 70Blk Iowa
Tuesday, April 28
12:40am officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 600blk Ottawa
Wednesday, April 29
7:42a officers responded to a domestic battery in the 700blk Iowa
8:17a officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 400blk S 1st.
Thursday, April 30
4:15p officers took a theft report in the 800blk Kickapoo
Friday, May 1
11:24p officers responded to the Hiawatha Cemetery on a report of a power pole on fire. It was believed that the pole was old and just gave away and fell
Saturday, May 2
6p officers responded to a theft call in the 700blk Shawnee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.