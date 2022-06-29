Hiawatha Police

06/13/2022-06/26/2022
Monday, June 13
203 E. Iowa Found Property Report
1112 Miami St. Tyler Andrew Gibbons 18, Robinson, KS charged with Battery
Tuesday, June 14
207 Lodge Rd. Criminal Trespass Report
1112 Utah Street Rape report
Wednesday, June 15
328 Lodge Rd. Report of Child in Need of Care
711 Cherokee Civil Dispute
Thursday, June 16
413 Oregon St. Outside Agency Assist
801 N. 4th Street Outside Agency Assist
Friday, June 17
2000 W. Oregon Criminal Damage to Property
204 Miami Street Juvenile Report
2100 Apache Ave. Criminal Damage to Property
406 N. 2st Street Criminal Trespass Report
508 Oregon Street Possible City Code Violation
Saturday, June 18
110 S. 12th Street Nickalos Joseph Robertson Charged with Disorderly Conduct
406 N. 1st Street Outside Agency Assist
901 S. 1st Street Non-Injury Accident
Wednesday, June 22
413 Oregon Street Outside Agency Assist
120 E. Lodge Road Runaway Juvenile
105 Hiawatha Ave. Unattended Death Report
Thursday, June 23
805 S. Morrill Ave. Matthew Dean Harris charged with Criminal Damage to property.
Friday, June 24
711 Iowa Street Misc. Report
1015 Oregon St. Runaway Juvenile
406 S. 1st Street Injury Accident
413 Oregon Street Outside Agency Assist
511 Iowa Street Welfare Check
Saturday, June 25
Oregon & 10th St Juvenile Call
915 S. 1st Street Theft
Sunday, June 26
1400 N. 1st Street Medical event Adult Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.