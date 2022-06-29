Hiawatha Police

06/13/2022-06/26/2022

Monday, June 13

203 E. Iowa Found Property Report

1112 Miami St. Tyler Andrew Gibbons 18, Robinson, KS charged with Battery

Tuesday, June 14

207 Lodge Rd. Criminal Trespass Report

1112 Utah Street Rape report

Wednesday, June 15

328 Lodge Rd. Report of Child in Need of Care

711 Cherokee Civil Dispute

Thursday, June 16

413 Oregon St. Outside Agency Assist

801 N. 4th Street Outside Agency Assist

Friday, June 17

2000 W. Oregon Criminal Damage to Property

204 Miami Street Juvenile Report

2100 Apache Ave. Criminal Damage to Property

406 N. 2st Street Criminal Trespass Report

508 Oregon Street Possible City Code Violation

Saturday, June 18

110 S. 12th Street Nickalos Joseph Robertson Charged with Disorderly Conduct

406 N. 1st Street Outside Agency Assist

901 S. 1st Street Non-Injury Accident

Wednesday, June 22

413 Oregon Street Outside Agency Assist

120 E. Lodge Road Runaway Juvenile

105 Hiawatha Ave. Unattended Death Report

Thursday, June 23

805 S. Morrill Ave. Matthew Dean Harris charged with Criminal Damage to property.

Friday, June 24

711 Iowa Street Misc. Report

1015 Oregon St. Runaway Juvenile

406 S. 1st Street Injury Accident

413 Oregon Street Outside Agency Assist

511 Iowa Street Welfare Check

Saturday, June 25

Oregon & 10th St Juvenile Call

915 S. 1st Street Theft

Sunday, June 26

1400 N. 1st Street Medical event Adult Services

