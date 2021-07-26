Hiawatha Police

07/12/21 thru 07/18/21
Monday, July 19
8:44pm officers responded to the 700blk Iowa for a theft report
Tuesday, July 20
8:48am officers responded to the 300blk N 8th for a juvenile call
12:40pm officers took a report of criminal trespass in the 400blk S 12th
5:51pm officers took a theft report in the 400blk S 12th
Wednesday, July 21
12:50pm officers worked an unattended death in the 500blk S. 3rd
2:15pm officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 100blk Navajo
Thursday, July 22
8:33am officers worked a theft in the 1200blk Oregon st. 10:34am officer responded to the 800blk Oregon for a theft 6:43pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the area of 3rd and Delaware
Saturday, July 24
4:20pm officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 200blk Iowa
Sunday, July 25
6:43pm officers were dispatched to a burglary in the 100blk Navajo 6:15pm officers responded to the 1400blk for a theft report
