Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Aug 28, 2023

08/20/2023-08/26/2023
082023 406 N 1st Nuisance Call
082023 Oregon and Apache Juvenile Call
082023 915 S 1st Suspicious Person
082023 117 N 7th Alarm
082023 607 S 2nd Civil Stand By
082023 9th Oregon Traffic Stop
082023 7th Oregon Traffic Stop
082023 113 Kickapoo Vehicle Unlock
082023 1011 N 1st Traffic Stop
082123 2201 Iowa Vehicle Unlock
082123 1014 Oregon Animal Call
082123 306 E Miami Building Check
082123 1400 N 1st Juvenile Call
082123 1115 Oregon Disturbance
082123 1903 Iowa Medical Assist
082123 1st Hiawatha Traffic Stop
082223 510 Oregon Civil Call
082223 414 Miami Vehicle Unlock
082223 701 Hopi Follow Up
082223 1st Oregon Traffic Stop
082323 600 Redhawk Injury Accident
082323 706 N 3rd Break in
082423 1015 Pottawatomie Welfare Check
082423 109 N 11th Disturbance
082423 200 Miami Traffic Stop
082523 1300 Oregon Traffic Stop
082523 206 E Miami Disturbance
082523 8th Iowa Theft
082523 1st Shawnee Traffic Stop
082623 9th Oregon Traffic Stop
082623 303 N 6th Funeral Escort
082623 1st Oregon Traffic Stop
082623 204 Miami Juvenile Call
082623 1400 N 1st Welfare Check
