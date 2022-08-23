Hiawatha Police

08/08/2022-08/21/2022
Monday, Aug. 8
208 E. Iowa St. Criminal Damage to Property
207 Lodge Rd. Domestic Dispute
915 S. 3rd St. Criminal Threat
Wednesday, Aug. 10
314 Kickapoo St. Civil Domestic Dispute
413 Oregon St. Outside Agency Assist
203 E. Iowa St. Juvenile Battery Incident
Thursday, Aug. 11
600 Redhawk Dr. Suspicious Person / Activity
Friday, Aug. 12
5th & Delaware Verbal Domestic Dispute
Saturday, Aug. 13
300 Utah St. Public Disturbance
606 Ottawa Ave. Civil Dispute
901 N. 4th St. Two Vehicle Non-Injury Accident
108 Pottawatomie Criminal Trespass
Sunday, Aug. 14
500 S. 3rd St. Robert Michael Bowers, cited expired Tags & No Proof of Insurance
Monday, Aug. 15
413 Oregon St. Outside Agency Assist
200 S. 7th St. Non-Injury Accident
604 Lodge Rd. Criminal Damage to Property
Tuesday, Aug. 16
413 Oregon St. Outside Agency Assist
603 Miami St. Leroy Hanseworth cited for theft
Top Videos
709 Utah St. Domestic Disturbance, Child in need of care
300 Utah St. Zachariah L. Hollenbeck arrested for Battery on LEO, Minor Consumption of Alcohol and Disorderly Conduct
Wednesday, Aug. 17
108 Pottawatomie Domestic Disturbance
812 S. 12th St. Non-Injury Accident
1111 Utah St. Domestic Disturbance
410 Hiawatha Ave. Non-Injury Accident
414 Pawnee St. Misc. Report suspicious person
413 Oregon St. Latisha Lynn Campbell arrested on Hiawatha Municipal Warrant
201 Lodge Rd. Outside Agency Assist
500 Oregon St. Criminal Trespass
Thursday, Aug. 18
600 Redhawk Juvenile Report
413 Oregon St. Skyler L. Brook arrested on Hiawatha Municipal Warrant
Friday, Aug. 19
400 Minnehaha St. Fraud/Forgery report
410 Navaho St. Harassment by Telephone
440 W. 9th St. Horton Outside Agency Assist
Saturday, Aug. 20
406 N. 1st St Welfare Check
701 N. Hopi Dr. Civil Standby
701 Hopi Dr. Criminal Threat / Criminal Damage to Property
400 Blk S. 7th St Kevin Bryan Smith arrested and charged with Failure to appear Municipal Warrant Possession of Meth, Marijuana & drug paraphernalia
Sunday, Aug. 21
600 Oregon St. Michola Raine Sullivan cited for speeding & no proof of
Insuranc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.