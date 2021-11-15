Hiawatha Police

11/08/21 thru 11/14/21
Monday, Nov. 8
6:06pm officers responded to the 400blk Iowa for a child in need of care
Tuesday , Nov. 9
8:50am officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 1000blk Delaware
11:45am officers took a criminal threat in the 100blk S. 12th
Wednesday, Nov. 10
3:34pm officers took a battery report in the 100blk Industrial ave.
Thursday, Nov. 11
12:15am officers arrested Latisha Campbell w/f, Sabetha, for poss. Of marijuana criminal trespass
Friday, Nov. 12
10:15am officers took a theft report in the 500blk Kickapoo
Saturday, Nov. 13
1:51pm officers responded to the 700blk. Hopi Dr. for a disorderly conduct
Sunday, Nov. 14
7:22am officers took a domestic disturbance report in the 100blk S 12th
