07/22/19 thru 07/28/19
Monday, July 22
10:24am - officers worked a non-injury accident in the 100blk S. 6th
1:53pm - officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
4:52pm - officers responded to a domestic dispute in the400blk S. 3rd.
10:08pm - officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 700blk Iowa.
Tuesday, July 23
8:48pm - officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 800blk N 4th
Wednesday, July 24
12:25pm - officers worked a non-injury accident at the south city limits and 36 highway
6:16pm - officers took a theft report in the 500blk Iowa.
Thursday, July 25
6:30pm - officers responded to a child in need of care in the 400blk Oregon St.
11:17pm - officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600blk of Kansas
Friday, July 26
11:49am - officers took a report for violation of a protection order.
7:45pm - officers arrested Kevin Kelley, 41yrs., Savanah, Mo on an outstanding warrant
Saturday, July 27
8:56am - officers arrested Jane Nioce, 30, city, on an outstanding warrant
