12/29/19 thru 01/05/20
Sunday, Dec. 29
5:30am officers responded to a domestic battery in the 100blk Utah
3:31pm officers arrested Andrew Armstrong, 34yrs, Robinson, outstanding warrant
Monday, Dec. 30
12/30/19
Narc SW officers served a search warrant at 408 S. 11the
Officers arrested Deron Steward, 33yrs., city on an outstanding warrant
1:40pm officers completed a welfare check in the 100blk S. 12th
Tuesday, Dec. 31
12:08pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 700blk Hopi
8:54pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700blk Iowa.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
4:16pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700blk Iowa
Friday, Jan. 3
5:30pm officers responded to the 800blk Oregon for a non-injury accident Shoemaker
