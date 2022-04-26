Hiawatha Police

04/11/2022-04/24/2022
Monday, April 11
4th & Cherokee Lost Property Report
111 Iowa Street Welfare Check
Tuesday, April 12
707 Pottawatomie Dog At Large
701 Hopi Drive Theft Report
Wednesday, April 13
300 Utah Street Ross S. Thompson Arrested Disorderly Conduct
203 Iowa Street Lisa M. Olson Arrested DUI
Thursday, April 14
701 Hopi Drive Theft Report
701 Hopi Drive Theft Report
814 Delaware Subject with Mental Health Issue
Friday, April 15
701 N. 7th Street Subject with Mental Health Issue
413 Oregon Street Outside Agency Assist / Investigation
905 Miami Street Juvenile Theft
110 S. 12th Street John W. Emerick arrested Horton Municipal Warrant
Saturday, April 16
110 S. 12th Street Violation of a Protection Order
Sunday, April 17
814 Miami Street Noise Complaint – Barking Dogs
310 N. 1st Street Past Domestic Dispute
Monday, April 18
701 Hopi Drive Criminal Trespass
207 S. Lodge Rd. Domestic Dispute
511 Iowa Street Welfare Check
Tuesday, April 19
600 Redhawk Dr. Non Injury Accident
413 Oregon St. Assist Outside Agency / Investigation
606 N. 1st St Fraud/Forgery Counterfeit Money
404 Minnehaha St. Found Property
413 Oregon Street Scam Fraud Report
Wednesday, April 20
301 S. 1st Street Runaway Juvenile
Thursday, April 21
400 Minnehaha St. Fraud/Theft
312 Shawnee St. Non Injury Accident
1115 Oregon St. Welfare Check
Friday, April 22
413 Oregon St. Found Property Report
207 Lodge Rd. Criminal Trespass
1112 Utah St. Child in Need of Care
810 Delaware St. Dogs at Large
Saturday, April 23
508 Oregon St. Disturbance
300 Utah St. Outside Agency Assist
Sunday, April 24
811 Hiawatha Ave. Child in Need of Care Custody Issue
910 Shawnee St. Domestic Dispute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.