Hiawatha Police

04/11/2022-04/24/2022

Monday, April 11

4th & Cherokee Lost Property Report

111 Iowa Street Welfare Check

Tuesday, April 12

707 Pottawatomie Dog At Large

701 Hopi Drive Theft Report

Wednesday, April 13

300 Utah Street Ross S. Thompson Arrested Disorderly Conduct

203 Iowa Street Lisa M. Olson Arrested DUI

Thursday, April 14

701 Hopi Drive Theft Report

701 Hopi Drive Theft Report

814 Delaware Subject with Mental Health Issue

Friday, April 15

701 N. 7th Street Subject with Mental Health Issue

413 Oregon Street Outside Agency Assist / Investigation

905 Miami Street Juvenile Theft

110 S. 12th Street John W. Emerick arrested Horton Municipal Warrant

Saturday, April 16

110 S. 12th Street Violation of a Protection Order

Sunday, April 17

814 Miami Street Noise Complaint – Barking Dogs

310 N. 1st Street Past Domestic Dispute

Monday, April 18

701 Hopi Drive Criminal Trespass

207 S. Lodge Rd. Domestic Dispute

511 Iowa Street Welfare Check

Tuesday, April 19

600 Redhawk Dr. Non Injury Accident

413 Oregon St. Assist Outside Agency / Investigation

606 N. 1st St Fraud/Forgery Counterfeit Money

404 Minnehaha St. Found Property

413 Oregon Street Scam Fraud Report

Wednesday, April 20

301 S. 1st Street Runaway Juvenile

Thursday, April 21

400 Minnehaha St. Fraud/Theft

312 Shawnee St. Non Injury Accident

1115 Oregon St. Welfare Check

Friday, April 22

413 Oregon St. Found Property Report

207 Lodge Rd. Criminal Trespass

1112 Utah St. Child in Need of Care

810 Delaware St. Dogs at Large

Saturday, April 23

508 Oregon St. Disturbance

300 Utah St. Outside Agency Assist

Sunday, April 24

811 Hiawatha Ave. Child in Need of Care Custody Issue

910 Shawnee St. Domestic Dispute

