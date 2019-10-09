09/30/19 thru 10/06/19
Monday, Sept. 30
1:09pm - officers responded to the 700blk Kickapoo for a domestic disturbance
Tuesday, Oct. 1
8:46am - officers took a theft report in the 400blk S. 1st Lowe
9:13 - officers responded to a private property non-injury in the 300blk Utah
9:17am - officers responded to the 500blk N 6th for a child in need of care
4:01pm - officers arrested Kevin Kelley, 31yrs city, on an outstanding warrant
Wednesday, Oct. 2
2:20pm - officers responded to the 900blk Shawnee for a battery report
2:56pm - officers arrested Brian Zetner, 43yrs, City, on an outstanding warrant
Thursday, Oct. 3
10:28am - officers arrested Tara Prater, 36yrs, City on an outstanding warrant
12:09pm - officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
3pm - officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
10:30pm - officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500blk. Pottawatomie
Friday, Oct. 4
11am - officers arrested Dillon May, 19 and Seth May, 22 both of Hiawatha for possession of narcotics with intent
Saturday, Oct. 5
1:09p - officers took a found property report at the LEC building
6:28p - officers worked a non-injury accident in the 900blk S. 1st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.