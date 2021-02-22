Hiawatha Police

02/15/21 thru 02/21/21
Monday, Feb. 15
6:30pm officers worked a disorderly conduct in the 700blk Oregon
Wednesday, Feb. 17
10:45pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100blk of Oregon St.
Friday, Feb. 19
10:04pm officers responded to the 200blk Lodge RD for a possible domestic battery. Brian K. Zentner, 44yrs, City was arrested on Agg. Domestic Battery
Friday, Feb. 19
8:04am officers responded the 200blk Lodge Rd for a domestic disturbance
