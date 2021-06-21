Hiawatha Police

06/14/21 thru 06/20/21
Monday, June 14
1:23am officers arrested Miranda N. Gray, 29yrs. City, as a result of Interfering with LEO official duty
9:22pm officers arrested Eric Smith, 37yrs, City for obstruction
Tuesday, June 15
1:10pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 600blk Utah 2:26pm officers took a forgery report in the 800blk Oregon St
11:59pm officers took a Child in need of care report in the 300blk . 6th
4:37pm officers took a theft report in the 200blk Iowa.
8:55pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100blk S. 5th
9:45pm officers worked a private property accident in the 200blk N. 1st
Wednesday, June 16
11:00am officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Thursday, June 17
11:00am officers worked a noninjury accident in the 700blk Hopi Dr. 9:31am officers assisted with a child in need of care in the 100blk S. 5th
2:06pm officers arrested Adam A. Ramsey, 42yrs, Horton, KS
Friday, June 18
4:15pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the intersection of 1st and Iowa
Saturday, June 19
12:06am officers arrested Travis L. Davis, 37yrs, City for Domestic Criminal Damage
Sunday, June 20
12:45am officers took a burglary report in the 200blk Iowa
8:33am officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
