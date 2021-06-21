Hiawatha Police

06/14/21 thru 06/20/21

Monday, June 14

1:23am officers arrested Miranda N. Gray, 29yrs. City, as a result of Interfering with LEO official duty

9:22pm officers arrested Eric Smith, 37yrs, City for obstruction

Tuesday, June 15

1:10pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 600blk Utah 2:26pm officers took a forgery report in the 800blk Oregon St

11:59pm officers took a Child in need of care report in the 300blk . 6th

4:37pm officers took a theft report in the 200blk Iowa.

8:55pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100blk S. 5th

9:45pm officers worked a private property accident in the 200blk N. 1st

Wednesday, June 16

11:00am officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.

Thursday, June 17

11:00am officers worked a noninjury accident in the 700blk Hopi Dr. 9:31am officers assisted with a child in need of care in the 100blk S. 5th

2:06pm officers arrested Adam A. Ramsey, 42yrs, Horton, KS

Friday, June 18

4:15pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the intersection of 1st and Iowa

Saturday, June 19

12:06am officers arrested Travis L. Davis, 37yrs, City for Domestic Criminal Damage

Sunday, June 20

12:45am officers took a burglary report in the 200blk Iowa

8:33am officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.

