12/09/19 thru 12/15/19

Monday, Dec. 9

1:17pm - officer took a non-injury accident report in the area 3rd and Oregon

Tuesday, Dec. 10

2:28pm - officer responded to domestic disturbance in the 400blk N 1st

10:32pm - officers responded to domestic disturbance in the 300blk Shawnee Winters

Wednesday, Dec. 11

8:19pm - officers worked a non-injury accident in the 600blk of Redhawk

12:59pm - officers were dispatched to the 1400blk N 1st for a theft report Keller

5:45pm - officer took a report of a child in need of care in the 400blk Oregon

Thursday, Dec. 12

10:31am - officers worked a non-injury accident in the 700blk Hopi Dr

9:00pm - officers took a report of a child in need of care in the 600blk Oregon

10:08pm - officers worked a non-injury accident in the 400blk Oregon

Friday, Dec. 13

9:36am - officers recovered lost property in the 900blk S. 1st

4:23pm - officers served a search warrant on 710Kickapoo

8:00pm - officers arrested Brandon Sweet, 37yrs., city, on an outstanding warrant

Sunday, Dec. 15

3:25pm - officers transported mental subject to Osawatomie State Hospital

8:44pm - officers Jane Nioce, 30yrs., City, on Disorderly Conduct, Interference LEO

