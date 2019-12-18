12/09/19 thru 12/15/19
Monday, Dec. 9
1:17pm - officer took a non-injury accident report in the area 3rd and Oregon
Tuesday, Dec. 10
2:28pm - officer responded to domestic disturbance in the 400blk N 1st
10:32pm - officers responded to domestic disturbance in the 300blk Shawnee Winters
Wednesday, Dec. 11
8:19pm - officers worked a non-injury accident in the 600blk of Redhawk
12:59pm - officers were dispatched to the 1400blk N 1st for a theft report Keller
5:45pm - officer took a report of a child in need of care in the 400blk Oregon
Thursday, Dec. 12
10:31am - officers worked a non-injury accident in the 700blk Hopi Dr
9:00pm - officers took a report of a child in need of care in the 600blk Oregon
10:08pm - officers worked a non-injury accident in the 400blk Oregon
Friday, Dec. 13
9:36am - officers recovered lost property in the 900blk S. 1st
4:23pm - officers served a search warrant on 710Kickapoo
8:00pm - officers arrested Brandon Sweet, 37yrs., city, on an outstanding warrant
Sunday, Dec. 15
3:25pm - officers transported mental subject to Osawatomie State Hospital
8:44pm - officers Jane Nioce, 30yrs., City, on Disorderly Conduct, Interference LEO
