01/12/20 thru 01/19/20
Monday, Jan. 13
4:38pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800blk Hiawatha.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
8:53am officers responded to a juvenile issues call in the 800blk Hiawatha
6:09pm officers conducted a welfare check in the 900blk of Shawnee
Thursday, Jan. 16
1:28pm officers responded to a private property non-injury accident in the 600blk Redhawk
5:11pm officers responded to a trespass complaint in the 200blk Oregon
Friday, Jan. 17
1:56am Officers arrested Cullen P. McGraw 28yrs, of White Cloud, for driving on a Suspended Driver’s License.
10:58am officers responded to a verbal domestic in the 700blk Iowa.
11:33am officers responded to a 911 hang-up in the 700blk Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.