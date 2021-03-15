03/08/21 thru 03/14/21
Monday, March 8
9:52pm officers took custody of found property in the 900blk S1st
8:00am officers took a burglary report in 300blk Utah
Tuesday, March 9
11:00am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 900blk Iowa
4:20pm officers responded to the 300blk S. 10th St for a criminal damage to property
4:46pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 700blk of Oregon St
5:25pm officers responded to the 800blk N 4th for juveniles fighting
Wednesday, March 10
10:40am officers responded to the 200blk N 1st for a male exposure
Thursday, March 11
2:14pm officers responded to a non-injury crash in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Friday, March 19
3:05am officers responded to the 300blk Utah for a criminal trespass
9:00am officers responded to the 400blk S. 4th for a criminal trespass
Saturday, March 13
5:13pm officers responded to the 400blk Minatare for a criminal damage to property
9:22pm officers arrested Rhett Galliano, 31yrs., City, for driving on a suspended license
