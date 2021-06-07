Hiawatha Police

05/31/21 thru 06/06/21

Monday, May 31

8:51pm officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 400blk Hiawatha

Tuesday, June 1

2:06am officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700blk Kickapoo

Corey Foster, 27yrs, Hiawatha was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery

11:20am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 200blk Iowa.

1:12pm officers took a criminal damage report in the 700blk Oregon

4:28pm officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 400blk Pawnee

Officers took a theft report in the 200 blk E. Iowa Officers took a theft report in the 300blk E. Iowa

Wednesday, June 2

Officers took a theft report in the 100blk S. 12th Officers took a found property report in the 400blk Oregon St.

Friday, June 4

Officers responded to the 200blk S. 1st for a criminal damage to property report

Officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 500blk Utah

Officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 300blk Morrill

Officers investigated a person Falsely Reporting crime

Saturday, June 5

Officers took a motor vehicle accident report in the 1000blk Iowa.

Officers served a search warrant in the 500blk Iowa and recovered evidence of Exploitation Of Child

Officers took a theft report in the 100blk S. 12th

Sunday, June 6

Officers took a report of disorderly conduct in 200blk Iowa

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.