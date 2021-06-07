Hiawatha Police

05/31/21 thru 06/06/21
Monday, May 31
8:51pm officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 400blk Hiawatha
Tuesday, June 1
2:06am officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700blk Kickapoo
Corey Foster, 27yrs, Hiawatha was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery
11:20am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 200blk Iowa.
1:12pm officers took a criminal damage report in the 700blk Oregon
4:28pm officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 400blk Pawnee
Officers took a theft report in the 200 blk E. Iowa Officers took a theft report in the 300blk E. Iowa
Wednesday, June 2
Officers took a theft report in the 100blk S. 12th Officers took a found property report in the 400blk Oregon St.
Friday, June 4
Officers responded to the 200blk S. 1st for a criminal damage to property report
Officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 500blk Utah
Officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 300blk Morrill
Officers investigated a person Falsely Reporting crime
Saturday, June 5
Officers took a motor vehicle accident report in the 1000blk Iowa.
Officers served a search warrant in the 500blk Iowa and recovered evidence of Exploitation Of Child
Officers took a theft report in the 100blk S. 12th
Sunday, June 6
Officers took a report of disorderly conduct in 200blk Iowa
