Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Oct 11, 2022 10/03/2022-10/09/2022Monday, Oct. 3413 Oregon Street Outside Agency Assist Pott Tribal PDTuesday, Oct. 4708 Hiawatha Ave. Theft805 S. 1st Street Fraud722 Oregon Street Harassment by TelephoneWednesday, Oct. 5915 S. 1st Street Theft901 S. 1st Street Unlawful Abuse of Toxic Vapors110 S. 11th Street Identity Theft Misuse of Financial Card708 Hiawatha Ave. Possession Marijuana w/ Intent within 1,000 feet of school105 Apache Street Burglary406 S. 1st Street Disorderly Conduct801 N. 4th Street Disturbance 407 Hiawatha Ave. Animal Call410 N. 3rd Street Mental Subject in Need of assistanceThursday, Oct. 6413 Oregon St. Identity TheftFriday, Oct. 71312 Iowa Street Narcotics Investigation511 Iowa Street Non-Injury AccidentSaturday, Oct. 81112 Utah Street Misc. Report101 W. Lodge Rd. Naomi A. Drury cited for driving while suspended701 Hopi Drive Non-Injury Accident1312 Iowa Street Follow up reportSunday, Oct. 9100922 207 Kansas Criminal Damage to Property
