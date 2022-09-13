Hiawatha Police

08/22/2022-09/11/2022
Monday, Aug. 22
1104 Oregon Street Two vehicle non injury accident
307 S. Morrill Ave. Battery
115 Miami Street Juvenile Incident
Tuesday, Aug. 23
1211 Oregon Street Unattended Death
415 Cheyenne Verbal Dispute
415 Cheyenne Disturbance Battery Incident
Wednesday, Aug. 24
301 S. 1st Street Nuisance Report
1000 Oregon Street William J. Patterson, Jr. Arrested for possess of meth, Marijuana & Drug paraphernalia
600 Redhawk Dr. Juvenile incident
901 S. 1st Street Theft Report
402 Cheyenne Ave. Found Property
Thursday, Aug. 25
207 Stars Inn Verbal Dispute
100 Industrial Dr. Injury Accident
207 Lodge Rd. Community Policing
Friday, Aug. 26
701 Hopi Dr. Non-Injury Accident
108 N. 1st Street Non-Injury Accident
Saturday, Aug. 27
303 Delaware St. Julianne M. Meier arrested Neosho County Warrant as well
As for Poss of Marijuana & Drug Paraphernalia
Sunday, Aug. 28
709 Utah Street Gregory G. Phillips arrested on a Hiawatha Municipal Warrant.
210 N. 5th Street Scam / Theft report
708 Hiawatha Ave. Runaway Juvenile
Monday, Aug. 29
909 S. 2nd Street Juvenile incident
Tuesday, Aug. 30
110 N. 11th Street Animal Call
Wednesday, Aug. 31
203 N. 1st Street Outside Agency Assist
410 E. 7th Street Juvenile Incident
300 Utah Street Outside Agency Assist
709 Utah Street Donjason S. Smith arrested on Hiawatha Municp. Warrant
Top Videos
808 Shawnee St. Juvenile incident Runaway
Thursday, Sept. 1
413 Oregon St. Juvenile Incident
719 S. 1st Street Theft
10th & Oregon St. Two vehicle Non-Injury Accident
600 Miami Street Recovered Property Report
1008 N. 1st Street Non-Injury Accident
Friday, Sept. 2
606 Ottawa Civil Dispute
709 Utah Street Christopher M. Speckhals arrest Hiawatha Municipal Warrant x 2
100 Hiawatha Ave. Janessa L. Edwards cited for speeding & Illegal Registration
200 N. 4th Street Matthew A. Monahan cited for no driver’s license
114 Oregon Street Zachary P. Sandeffer & Alyissa M. Moeler cited for Domestic battery
Saturday, Sept. 3
413 Oregon Street Outside Agency Assist
700 Cheyenne Ave. Identity Theft
609 Kickapoo St. Harassment by Telephone
Sunday, Sept. 4
206 S. 6th Street Mental Health Call for service
801 N. 4th Street Criminal Trespass
Tuesday, Sept. 6
1503 Iowa Street Animal Call
406 N. 6th Street Criminal Damage to Property
3rd & Miami Arson Fire
Wednesday, Sept. 7
915 S. 1st Street Case Follow up.
600 Miami Street Animal Call
414 Miami Street Theft / Recovered property
Thursday, Sept. 8
601 Oregon Street Domestic Disturbance
1102 Kickapoo St. Criminal Trespass Report
1310 Oregon Street Theft
Friday, Sept. 9
715 ½ Oregon St. Criminal Trespass
306 ½ Oregon St. Brandon J. Miller & Miarae L. Tipton charged with Domestic Battery
Sunday, Sept. 11
413 Oregon St. Warrant arrest Andrew V. Armstrong Hiawatha Municipal Warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.