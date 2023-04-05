Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Apr 5, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, March 24Traffic stop 1st and Delaware 11:55 a.m.Alarm NEK Area Agency on Aging 5:16 p.m.Welfare check 100 blk Kansas7:15 p.m.Traffic stop tennis courts 8:16 p.m.Saturday, March 25Investigate vehicle 73 Hwy and 36 Hwy 4:28 a.m.Damage to property 200 blk School, Robinson 5:00 p.m.Traffic stop Hiawatha Implement 5:21 p.m.Damage to property Crestview 6:39 p.m.Animal call Walmart 8:40 p.m.Traffic stop 400 blk Oregon 8:49 p.m.Traffic stop 400 blk Oregon 9:02 p.m.Traffic stop Pottawatomie and S. First 9:53 p.m. More from this section Travis Scott hails ex Kylie Jenner ‘a beauty’ three months after their break-up Lithium in Water Supply Linked to Uptick in Autism Risk Johnson & Johnson Agrees to $8.9 Billion Settlement in Talcum Powder Lawsuit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Lady Hawks dominate Chargers, fall at Sabetha Hawks post solid results at Royal Valley quad Smith places in top 10 as Chargers swing clubs well at Royal Valley Brown County Sheriff Stover preliminary rescheduled to June Brown County Genealogical Society What love means Golden Easter Egg Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOak and Willow celebrates grand openingHiawatha Municipal CourtAnderson, Kari R. 1971-2023Golden Easter EggPreliminary rescheduled for Jeremy StoverBetween laughter and cursing, Kansas House overrides veto of transgender sports banSaturn is doing something never seen before in our solar systemSouth Carolina, Iowa stars prepare for Final Four showdownFairview man pleads no contest to 'Jessica's Laws' child sex chargesKansas House, on second thought, rallies to pass bill on 2024 presidential primary Images Videos CommentedKansas lawmakers classify women born with sexual development issues as disabled in revised bill (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.