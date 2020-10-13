Hiawatha Police

Monday, Oct. 5
4:12pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 200blk S 4th
4:55pm officers responded to a private property accident in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
4:35pm officers responded to child in need of care in the 700blk Hiawatha
9:30pm officers responded to disorderly conduct in the 700blk Oregon St.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
11:00pm officers responded to a theft call in the 500blk N 9th
Thursday, Oct. 8
12:10pm officers responded to the 300blk Morrell for a child in need of care
12:40pm officers responded to the 300blk Morrill for a child in need of care.
9:20pm officers responded to the 100blk Pottawatomie for a child in need of care
Friday, Oct. 9
8:17pm officers responded to the 1800blk Oregon for a theft report
2:47pm officers responded to the 100blk N 5th for a theft report
Saturday, Oct. 10
1:07pm officers took an informational report in the 800blk Hiawatha.
Sunday, Oct. 11
3:28pm officers responded to the 500blk N 1st for a violation of a protection order
12:03pm officers responded to the 700 blk N 1st for a theft report
7:30pm officers took a disorderly conduct report in the 500blk N 1st
