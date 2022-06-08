Hiawatha Police

05/23/2022-06/05/2022
Monday, May 23
207 Lodge Rd. Rape
403 Kansas Harassment
Tuesday, May 24
1111 Oregon Criminal Trespass
308 Delaware Dog at Large
701 Hopi Drive Lost Property Report
Wednesday, May 25
12th & Utah Misc. Report Juvenile
1115 Kansas Sean A. Cruse arrested for Burglary / Theft
Hiawatha, KS Registered Offender Violation
Thursday, May 26
509 Pottawatomie Assist Lansing PD on case
709 Utah Street Arrest Corey J. Lowe Hiawatha Municipal warrant
Friday, May 27
709 Utah Street Arrest Cheyenne Day Hiawatha Municipal Warrant
701 Hopi drive Theft Report which resolved transactional error.
1015 Oregon St Dog at large
Saturday, May 28
207 Lodge Rd. Disturbance report
102 Miami St. Jordan T. Moser cited no proof of insurance
Sunday, May 29
720 Oregon St. Non-Injury accident
Monday, May 30
513 Iowa Street Unattended Death
812 Hiawatha Ave Animal Call
Tuesday, May 31
701 Hopi Dr. Fraud Counterfeit Bill
814 Hiawatha Ave Theft
901 S. 1st Street Hit and Run Accident non-injury-Mario Louis Cadena cited Duty of Driver to report an accident with an unattended vehicle
Thursday, June 2
915 S. 1st St. Robert Leo Hamilton was cited for driving while Suspended
123 S. 6th St. Theft
1812 Oregon St. Lost Property Report
904 Miami St. Dog At Large
Friday, June 3
110 S. 12th Street Criminal Damage to Property
203 E. Iowa Street Theft
204 Navajo Lost Property Report
300 Utah Street Outside Agency Assist
200 Blk E. Miami Colin Ray Wisdom cited no proof of insurance.
603 Pottawatomie Dog At Large, Destinee V. Harnkness cited
104 W. Miami St. Misc. Report
107 S. 5th Street Domestic Dispute Verbal
206 E. Miami St. Jesper Ty Winsea was charged criminal damage to property
Saturday, June 4
415 Cheyenne Medical Emergency
201 E. Iowa St. Battery Report
Sunday, June 5
608 Kansas Ave. Indecent solicitation of a child
915 S. 1st Street Assault
