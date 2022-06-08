Hiawatha Police

05/23/2022-06/05/2022

Monday, May 23

207 Lodge Rd. Rape

403 Kansas Harassment

Tuesday, May 24

1111 Oregon Criminal Trespass

308 Delaware Dog at Large

701 Hopi Drive Lost Property Report

Wednesday, May 25

12th & Utah Misc. Report Juvenile

1115 Kansas Sean A. Cruse arrested for Burglary / Theft

Hiawatha, KS Registered Offender Violation

Thursday, May 26

509 Pottawatomie Assist Lansing PD on case

709 Utah Street Arrest Corey J. Lowe Hiawatha Municipal warrant

Friday, May 27

709 Utah Street Arrest Cheyenne Day Hiawatha Municipal Warrant

701 Hopi drive Theft Report which resolved transactional error.

1015 Oregon St Dog at large

Saturday, May 28

207 Lodge Rd. Disturbance report

102 Miami St. Jordan T. Moser cited no proof of insurance

Sunday, May 29

720 Oregon St. Non-Injury accident

Monday, May 30

513 Iowa Street Unattended Death

812 Hiawatha Ave Animal Call

Tuesday, May 31

701 Hopi Dr. Fraud Counterfeit Bill

814 Hiawatha Ave Theft

901 S. 1st Street Hit and Run Accident non-injury-Mario Louis Cadena cited Duty of Driver to report an accident with an unattended vehicle

Thursday, June 2

915 S. 1st St. Robert Leo Hamilton was cited for driving while Suspended

123 S. 6th St. Theft

1812 Oregon St. Lost Property Report

904 Miami St. Dog At Large

Friday, June 3

110 S. 12th Street Criminal Damage to Property

203 E. Iowa Street Theft

204 Navajo Lost Property Report

300 Utah Street Outside Agency Assist

200 Blk E. Miami Colin Ray Wisdom cited no proof of insurance.

603 Pottawatomie Dog At Large, Destinee V. Harnkness cited

104 W. Miami St. Misc. Report

107 S. 5th Street Domestic Dispute Verbal

206 E. Miami St. Jesper Ty Winsea was charged criminal damage to property

Saturday, June 4

415 Cheyenne Medical Emergency

201 E. Iowa St. Battery Report

Sunday, June 5

608 Kansas Ave. Indecent solicitation of a child

915 S. 1st Street Assault

