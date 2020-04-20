04/13/20 thru 04/19/20
Monday, April 13
1:36pm officers took an illegal dumping report at the city burn pile north of town
7:45pm officers responded to a domestic battery in the 100blk Utah
Wednesday, April 15
8:53pm officers responded to the 1000blk S 1st for a theft report
Thursday, April 16
5:00am officers responded to the 1100blk Delaware for a theft report
11:36am officers arrested, Natalie Nioce, 33yrs, of Hiawatha on suspicion of DUI
Friday, April 17
2:14pm officers responded to the 700blk Iowa to a domestic disturbance; arrest Cheyenne Day, 19yrs, City, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct; Christian Lehl, 21yrs, city, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct
Saturday, April 18
6:45pm officers took an information report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
