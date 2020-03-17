03/09/20 thru 03/15/20
Monday, March 9
5:34pm officers responded to the 200blk of Kickapoo for a welfare check
Tuesday, March 10
6:53pm officers responded to the 1100blk Oregon for a suspicious person
Thursday, March 12
4:02pm officers recovered found property in the 400blk. Oregon St
7:17pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700blk Kickapoo
Friday, March 13
5pm officers took a theft report in the 2000blk Oregon
9:26pm officers arrested Dakota Kouns, 19yrs., of Leavenworth, For possession of narcotics
