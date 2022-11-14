Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Nov 14, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 11/07/2022-11/14/2022Monday, Nov. 7301 S. 1st St. Disorderly Conduct809 Delaware St. Animal Call1001 S. 1st St. Non-Injury AccidentTuesday, Nov. 8400 S. 12th St. Theft Report600 Redhawk Criminal Threat600 Redhawk Dr. CINC Top Videos Wednesday, Nov. 9722 Oregon St. Criminal ThreatThursday, Nov. 10720 Oregon St. Theft1500 Iowa St. Michael D. Heideman arrested on warrant from Brown County District CourtSaturday, Nov. 12406 S 1st Street Found Property727 Iowa Street Criminal Damage to Property1005 Shawnee St. Donald A. Lee & Jeffra C. Lee were charged with Domestic Battery More from this section Jennifer Aniston 'at peace' about IVF journey Batman star Kevin Conroy dies aged 66 Boris Becker is giving lessons in Greek philosophy to fellow prisoners Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Hiawatha Police Horton Police HHS students attend FFA convention Many thanks from the Rupes! Morrill Public Library receives grants Docs on the Trail - local couple hikes the Appalachian Trail Brown County Special Education Interlocal 615 Minutes Hearing the word of God Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDocs on the Trail - local couple hikes the Appalachian TrailBREAKING: 2022 Midterm Election resultsHiawatha Commission taps former Atchison City Manager for open position'Check Please' set for HHS's fall playShamburg and Middendorf take city commission seatsChase County Election resultsMcCartney Auto Body has ribbon cutting with Hiawatha ChamberEconomic issues are voters’ top priority, polling findsHowells win races to represent Derby at county, state levelWhich party controls Congress? It could be days or weeks before we know Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
