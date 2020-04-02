03/23/20 thru 03/29/20
Monday, March 23
2:34pm officers took a theft report in the 1800blk Oregon St.
4:53pm officers investigated an indecent liberty with a child case. Jonathan Harvey, 21yrs, has been charged in this investigation thru Br CO
6:00pm officers took a theft report in the 800blk Kickapoo
Tuesday, March 24
11:10am officers took a theft report in the 100blk lodge rd
9:10pm officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 700blk Iowa
Wednesday, March 25
1:48pm officers responded to back deputies involved in a vehicle pursuit.
5:17pm officers responded to the 1400blk N 1st for a welfare check
Saturday, March 28
9:55pm officers took a theft report in the 500blk S. 7th
Sunday, March 29
1:07pm officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 200blk S 11th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.