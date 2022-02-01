Hiawatha Police

01/03/2022-01/30/2022
Monday, Jan. 3
At 5:59 PM officers took a non-injury accident report at 2399 Oregon St.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
At 10:27 AM officer’s served a criminal trespass warning for 1115 Oregon St
At 5:03 PM officer’s took a theft report at 110 S 12th St apartments
Thursday, Jan. 6
At 2:34 PM officers took an attempted financial theft report at the LEC
Saturday, Jan. 8
Officers arrested Roger C.J. Duckett on a Hiawatha Municipal Warrant
Monday, Jan. 10
At 11:03 AM Officers responded to an unattended death 801 N 4th apartments
At 4:52 PM Officers responded to 1112 Utah St for a juvenile call Mendez/BRSO
Tuesday, Jan. 11
At 1:09 AM officers took a criminal damage report at 912 Kickapoo St At 7:51 PM officers arrested Jane Nioce and Brian Zentner at 207 Lodge Rd.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
At 4:30 PM officers took a phone harassment report at the LEC
Thursday, Jan. 13
At 10:12 PM officers took a small brown Chihuahua dog to the animal impound
Friday, Jan. 14
At 9:29 officers took a theft report at 401 Navajo St.
Monday, Jan. 17
At 10:42 AM officers took a report of criminal damage to property at 306 S. 6th
At 6:50 PM officers took a juvenile report at 300 Utah St.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
At 11:03 AM officers assisted an outside agency with a forensic report at the LEC At 9:15 PM officers took a report of a sex offense at 509 Pottawatomie St. Keller
Thursday, Jan. 20
At 11:20 AM officers took a juvenile report at 301 S 1st St.
Friday, Jan. 21
At 7:59 PM officers responded to a structure fire at 800 N 8th St At 8:30 PM officers took a dog to the impound from 800 N 8th
Saturday, Jan. 22
At 2:00 AM officers responded to a structure fire at 512 S 7th St. At 4:59 PM officers took a report of phone harassment at 609 Kickapoo St. At 6:48 PM officers took a report of disorderly conduct at 205 N 1st St.
Sunday, Jan. 23
At 5:35 PM officers took a phone harassment report at 708 Shawnee St.
Monday, Jan. 24
At 12:28 AM officers responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at 909 Iowa St
At 6:24 PM officers conducted a welfare check at 605 Pottawatomie St
At 9:56 PM officers responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at 403 Iowa apartments
Tuesday, Jan. 25
At 7:08 AM officers took a phone harassment report at 509 Pottawatomie St At 9:35 AM officers did a welfare check at 1812 Oregon St. At 6:08 PM officers took a juvenile call at 701 Hopi Dr. At 10:55 PM officers served a Municipal arrest warrant on Walter Lee Cole Jr. at 709 Utah
Wednesday, Jan. 26
At 7:28 AM officers took a report of criminal damage at 1110 Utah St. At 8:25 AM officer took a juvenile report at 301 S 1st St.
Friday, Jan. 28
At 10:53 AM officers assisted an outside agency with a forensic report At 5:10 PM officers took a non-injury accident report in the 1600 blk of Iowa St.
Saturday, Jan. 29
At 4:36 PM officers took a juvenile report in the 900 blk of Iowa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.