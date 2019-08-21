08/12/19 thru 08/18/19
Monday, Aug. 12
11:11pm - officers responded to the 400blk Pottawatomi for a burglary report
Wednesday, Aug. 14
10:21am - offers were dispatched to the 100blk Lodge Rd. for a theft report
11:30am - officers were dispatched to the 100blk Osage for a theft report
11:17am - officers responded to the 500blk S. 7th for a criminal threat report
6:39pm - officers arrested Gregory Carr in the 800blk Hiawatha on Narc violations
3:00pm - officers took a report of Criminal Damage to Property in the 200blk N 8th
Thursday, Aug. 15
10:49am - officers responded to the 400blk N 1st for a non-injury accident
Friday, Aug. 16
1:13am - officers arrested Casey Hazelton, 35yrs, City on a warrant
4:30pm - officers responded to the 400blk Kickapoo for a domestic disturbance
4:45pm officers responded to 700blk Hopi Dr. for a theft report
3:02pm - 400blk S. 4th, officers arrested Sean Davidson, 51yrs, city, poss illegal narcotics
Saturday, Aug. 17
10:02am - officers responded to a burglary in the 500blk S. 1st.
9:06pm - officers responded to the 400blk N 3rd for a domestic disturbance. Officers arrested Jeremy Huddleston, 40yrs, city, for battery and criminal damage to property.
Sunday, Aug. 18
10:21am - officers responded to the 700blk Hopi Dr for a theft report
