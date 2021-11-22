Hiawatha Police

11/15/21 thru 11/21/21
Monday, Nov. 15
11:00am officer took a criminal damage to property on 280th RD. 12:46pm officers took a private property accident report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
1:37pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr
10:00pm officers arrested Sarah Fritts, 24yrs, Falls City on an outstanding warrant
Officers also arrested at this time, Donald Richboug, 22yrs, for driving on suspended
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Officers took 6 theft reports from the BCDS donations area. Thru video surveillance and officer follow-up work suspects have been located and charges are pending thru municipal court
3:39pm officers completed a courtesy accident report in the 700blk Hopi dr.
10:59pm officers issued Lori L Neil a notice to appear for illegal registration
Wednesday, Nov. 17
8:05pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Thursday, Nov. 18
2:45pm officers responded to a child in need of care in the 600blk Miami
4:00pm officer responded to a child in need of care in the 300blk Utah
Friday, Nov. 19
3:00am officers responded to the 400blk Navajo for a noise complaint
